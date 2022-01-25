WMS Partners LLC Acquires 13,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 302,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. 528,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,911,563. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

