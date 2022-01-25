WMS Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 45.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,070,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,083,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

ABBV traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.03. 133,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.29%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

