WMS Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

Shares of MMM traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,927. 3M has a 1-year low of $168.23 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

