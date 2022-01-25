WMS Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 967,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.20. The stock had a trading volume of 74,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

