WMS Partners LLC Sells 366 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.12. The company had a trading volume of 82,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,505. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.84.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.