WMS Partners LLC Sells 98 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $6.25 on Tuesday, reaching $214.33. 39,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,853. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.28. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.65.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

