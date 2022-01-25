Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $40.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

WWW opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

