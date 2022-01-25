Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $858.39

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 858.39 ($11.58) and traded as low as GBX 857.50 ($11.57). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 876 ($11.82), with a volume of 527,459 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($9.04) to GBX 850 ($11.47) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.02) to GBX 920 ($12.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 907 ($12.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 831.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 858.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

