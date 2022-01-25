World Token (WORLD) Price Hits $0.0115

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $4,673.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, World Token has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.97 or 0.06576868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,171.55 or 0.99461102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049467 BTC.

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

