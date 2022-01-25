WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSFS opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WSFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of WSFS Financial worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.