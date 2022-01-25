WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.30.
In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
