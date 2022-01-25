WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WSFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of WSFS Financial worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

