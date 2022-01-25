WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will earn $6.07 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.23.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$166.17 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$187.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$178.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$19.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 in the last quarter.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

