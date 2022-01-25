Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -352.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xencor by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

