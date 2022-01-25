Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Announces Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34, RTT News reports. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. Xerox has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xerox stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

