Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Announces Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34, RTT News reports. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. Xerox has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96.
In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
