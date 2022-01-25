Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($19.67). On average, research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.