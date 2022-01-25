XPAC Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

XPAC Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:XPAXU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 26th. XPAC Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ XPAXU opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. XPAC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.