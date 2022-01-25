XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.04.
XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
NYSE XPEV traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. 8,775,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,175,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $56.45.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 88.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
