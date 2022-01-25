XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.04.

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE XPEV traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. 8,775,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,175,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 88.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

