Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,627.55% and a negative return on equity of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

