Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

ADP stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $216.88. 2,487,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,462. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $162.58 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.67 and a 200-day moving average of $218.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.