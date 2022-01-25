Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

ADP stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $216.88. 2,487,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,462. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $162.58 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.67 and a 200-day moving average of $218.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

