Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Catalent posted sales of $910.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,007,724 shares of company stock valued at $388,852,580. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,472. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a 1 year low of $95.91 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.49.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

