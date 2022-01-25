Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,906 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. 64,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,281. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

