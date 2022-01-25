Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 2.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.