Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

FFWM stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 118.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

