Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.32. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $20.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.88. Illumina has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,839. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 16,939 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 315,582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $120,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,681 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

