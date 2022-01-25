Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Post $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,667. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.