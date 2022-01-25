Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post $6.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.13. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $10.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $29.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.74 to $34.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $39.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.55 to $45.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $18.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $551.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $694.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

