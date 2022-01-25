Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Southern posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Southern by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.