Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.67 to $16.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $19.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.04. 2,766,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

