Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $609.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

