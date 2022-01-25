Zacks: Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce $97.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.88 million and the highest is $98.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $387.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.68 million to $387.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $392.15 million, with estimates ranging from $383.66 million to $402.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

