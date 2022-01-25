Zacks: Analysts Expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Life Time Group.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LTH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Life Time Group stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LTH traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,616. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.