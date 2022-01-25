Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce sales of $98.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $98.37 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $111.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $416.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.08 million to $422.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $382.96 million, with estimates ranging from $377.92 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. 42,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $356,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.