Zacks: Analysts Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post sales of $24.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $21.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $89.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.68 million to $92.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $115.73 million, with estimates ranging from $101.25 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDHL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

RDHL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. 7,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,795. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

