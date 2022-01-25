Zacks: Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Announce $3.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings per share of $3.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $12.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $204.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.16. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

