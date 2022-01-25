Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Unity Software reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. 4,726,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,890. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,793,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,026,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.