Zacks: Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on XHR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XHR opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

