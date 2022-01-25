Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.65. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after acquiring an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

