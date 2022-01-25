Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.25 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,712,000 after acquiring an additional 277,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.