Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Cactus reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $48.12. 544,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,157. Cactus has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

