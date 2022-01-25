Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.07 Million

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce sales of $49.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the lowest is $48.84 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $191.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.91 million to $192.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $201.04 million, with estimates ranging from $198.14 million to $206.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $12,401,000. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 20,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,935. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

