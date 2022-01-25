Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce sales of $64.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.06 million to $65.00 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $61.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $256.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $257.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $330.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $336.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 276,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

