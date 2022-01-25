Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post sales of $139.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.13 million and the highest is $147.50 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $578.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

