Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.39. 481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71. The stock has a market cap of $956.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.33. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $352,621.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 65,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,215 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Replimune Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

