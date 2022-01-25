Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.07. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

Shares of ROST opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $92.94 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

