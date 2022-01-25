Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million.

STER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,567,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

STER stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

