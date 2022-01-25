Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of INN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 14,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

