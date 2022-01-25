Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.23). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

AFMD traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 33,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,503. The firm has a market cap of $381.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.52. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

