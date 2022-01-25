Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post sales of $21.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.75 billion and the lowest is $20.68 billion. Humana reported sales of $19.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $83.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $91.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.72 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,265. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

