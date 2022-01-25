Zacks: Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Performance Food Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

