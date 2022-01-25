Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report $4.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $18.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 million to $20.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $33.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,573. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $628.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

